Manchester United are on the verge of signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, after holding successful talks with his agent.

The Portuguese star has been on the Red Devils’ radar for months, after a stellar 2018-29 campaign with Sporting which saw him emerge as one of Europe’s finest young players.

The 24-year-old contributed a staggering 32 goals and 18 assists across all competitions for Sporting last season, earning United’s interest along with a whole host of other top clubs.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Shira, Fernandes is now set to sign a six-year contract at the Theatre of Dreams as a final transfer deal nears completion.

Tonight #BrunoFernandes’s agent has talked with #ManchesterUnited to close the agreeement for the player (ready a contract by €6M a year until 2025). Now #RedDevils must finalize the deal with #Sporting for €70M. #transfers #MUFC #mutd — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 6, 2019

Shira wrote on Twitter that United have reached an agreement with the Sporting star’s agent at the start of the week and as long as his €70 million price tag is now met, he will move to Manchester before Thursday’s deadline.

Solskjaer is in dire need of extra reinforcements in midfield, having watched his side struggle to create openings towards the end of last season.

Fernandes is a player with superb technical ability and dribbling skills, capable of slicing open defences with his passing range and scoring goals for fun from the middle of the park.

Paul Pogba has carried the creative burden on his own for United in recent years, with mixed results, but the Portugal international could help take the pressure of the Frenchman.

The Red Devils have two days to get this deal pushed over the line, with a Premier League opener against Chelsea at Old Trafford fast approaching this Sunday.