Barcelona have reportedly made a mouthwatering offer of €250m to sign this world class superstar, the Catalan giants would be unstoppable with this signing.

According to journalist Abdellah Boulma, La Liga champions Barcelona have made a staggering offer of €250m to Paris Saint-Germain in order to secure the return of Neymar.

Boulma reports that the Catalan giants are willing to pay this fee over a two-year period. The Blaugrana will make an initial payment of €150m, followed by two instalments of €50m.

Boulma also reveals that PSG sporting director Leonardo immediately rejected the bid from Barcelona.

It’s not surprising to see that the La Liga giants have made such a bid for the Brazilian’s services, according to Spanish journalist Francesc Aguilar, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is confident of securing the star’s signature.

Aguilar also states that Bartomeu promised Lionel Messi that he’d bring the tricky attacker back to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona have already made attempts to sign star this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany, the La Liga champions made an offer of €100m plus two players to PSG. This was a massive improvement to their initial offer of €40m plus two players.

Spanish publication Sport have reported that PSG have also offered the superstar to Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid. It’s claimed that the French giants are doing everything they can to stop the star from returning to Barcelona.

PSG and Barcelona’s rivalry has turned bitter in recent years, largely as a result of several transfers (including Neymar’s to PSG) involving the two clubs.

Neymar was massively successful during his time at the Nou Camp, his exit to PSG was a huge blow to Barcelona and rivals Real Madrid became Europe’s most dangerous side after his departure.

Barcelona’s attack could be near unstoppable with Neymar’s signature, the 27-year-old would join the likes of Messi, Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.

Ernesto Valverde’s side will undoubtedly blow team’s away with this frightening attacking force.

Neymar has established himself as one of the best players in the world in recent years and there’s no hiding the fact that the star is keen on returning to Barcelona.