It’s fair to say that Danny Drinkwater hasn’t had the best of spells at Chelsea, but he could be set for a temporary exit this season at least.

The 29-year-old joined the Blues in 2017 after establishing himself as a midfield lynchpin for Leicester City as they secured the Premier League title in 2016.

However, after making just 22 appearances in his first year with Chelsea, he featured in the Community Shield last season and wasn’t seen again as he failed to break into the line-up under Maurizio Sarri.

With a change of management as Frank Lampard stepped in, the England international would have been hoping for a fresh start, but speculation continues to link him with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

According to The Sun, both Brighton and Norwich City are interested in him, and while it’s noted that Chelsea would prefer to sell outright, then may have to settle for a season-long loan deal.

Time will tell if they can reach an agreement with either club, but ultimately it would be a move that suits all parties as Lampard will be looking to give his younger players opportunities to play while Drinkwater could have a more prominent role elsewhere while helping either Brighton or Norwich avoid the drop.

In turn, with just over 48 hours to go until the transfer deadline, they’ll need to move quickly to get a deal through in time but it could be the first step towards an exit for Drinkwater after a bitterly underwhelming stint in west London.