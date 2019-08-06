Man City have reportedly reached an agreement which will see them pay €28m and hand over Danilo in a cash plus player swap deal for Juventus defender Joao Cancelo.

The reigning Premier League champions have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window, with midfield ace Rodri the only marquee name to arrive.

However, given that they’re coming off the back of an impressive domestic treble and with Vincent Kompany as the only major exit, it could be argued that Pep Guardiola didn’t need to do a great deal this summer.

According to Tuttosport though, the Man City boss could see one more top arrival before the deadline on Thursday, as it’s reported that Joao Cancelo could be on the verge of moving to the Etihad in a deal worth €28m and Danilo moving in the opposite direction.

Details of Danilo’s contract are also touted along with the claim that he will be in Turin today to undergo his medical, and so it appears as though things are edging closer towards a deal being finalised.

The move does perhaps raise eyebrows to a degree given Kyle Walker has been so consistently good for Guardiola over the past two years and so there doesn’t appear to be a real need to bring in another right-back.

Nevertheless, competition for places is healthy and needed at a club like City given their ambitions of winning multiple trophies each year, and so should Cancelo complete his move to the Etihad as expected, it will set up a real battle for a place in the starting line-up in that department.

The Portuguese international offers the same characteristics in the sense that his defensive qualities are matched by his energy and tenacity to get up and down the flank to offer width and an attacking threat, and so he could suit Guardiola’s system and style of play perfectly.

Time will tell if the deal goes through without any last-minute hitches, but it sounds as though City will welcome another new signing to the club before the deadline on Thursday.