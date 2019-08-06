Liverpool are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Bournemouth which will see Harry Wilson join the Cherries on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Derby County in the Championship, and although the campaign ended in disappointment with failure to secure promotion, he enjoyed an impressive season on a personal level with 18 goals and six assists in 49 appearances.

SEE MORE: Three in, three out: Klopp to keep it low-key as Liverpool ready to challenge for major honours despite quiet window

Having returned to Liverpool this summer, he will be desperate to build on the momentum of last year rather than sit on the bench and see his career stall again.

In turn, with competition for places still fierce at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp could be prepared to green light another loan exit with the Daily Mail reporting that Bournemouth are closing in on an agreement.

Importantly though, it’s claimed in the report that the Merseyside giants want key reassurances included in the deal, with a loan fee touted and more interestingly, penalty payments if Wilson fails to feature in a certain number of games.

That’s sensible planning from Liverpool if accurate, as ultimately the last thing that they will want is to see Wilson move elsewhere only to sit on the bench anyway instead of gaining crucial Premier League experience and proving his ability to deliver at that level.

Such a move would seem like the next best step for him and the club, although question marks will perhaps be raised over whether or not he will eventually get a chance to stake a claim at Anfield and push the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for playing time.

Based on the report above, it doesn’t appear as though that opportunity will come this season, but perhaps an impressive stint at Bournemouth could help sway Klopp’s decision next summer.