Arsenal boss Unai Emery is reportedly far from done in the transfer window as the Gunners are said to eyeing two more signings before the deadline.

The Spanish tactician has already seen Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli, Dani Ceballos and William Saliba arrive in north London this summer, albeit Saliba has returned to Saint Etienne on a season-long loan deal.

With that in mind, he has yet to address a major flaw in his side, and that is their leaky defence, which conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last season.

While Saliba may well be a long-term solution, he will not be available to help this season, and so that in turn would suggest that Arsenal could look to address that problem in the next 48 hours.

According to the ever-reliable BBC Sport reporter David Ornstein, he has suggested that Laurent Koscielny is on the verge of an exit while Carl Jenkinson is edging closer to a move to Nottingham Forest.

Especially if that pair move on, defensive reinforcements will be necessary, and he adds that Arsenal are looking to sign a centre-half and Kieran Tierney before the deadline on Thursday evening, as per his tweet below.

Fee agreed between Arsenal & Bordeaux for Laurent Koscielny is up to €5m max. Medical as we speak, contract needs finalising. #AFC hope to sign a centre-back + retain Kieran Tierney interest despite injury. Carl Jenkinson to Nottingham Forest talks advanced #FCGB #CelticFC #NFFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 6, 2019

Time will tell if they are eventually able to make a breakthrough for Tierney, as The Sun note that they have been tracking the Celtic left-back for weeks and haven’t yet managed to reach an agreement with the Scottish giants for the £25m-rated star.

The 22-year-old would certainly be a classy addition to the side, providing serious competition for places along with Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal at left-back.

However, particularly with the Koscielny exit in mind and with Rob Holding still recovering from a serious injury, that leaves Emery light in the heart of his defence with Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis the only senior options at his disposal.