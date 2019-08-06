The wife of Liverpool star Fabinho, Rebeca Tavares, appeared to shut down rumours linking her husband with a move to Real Madrid with this hilarious tweet.

Colombian journalist Jose Luis Vergara surprisingly claimed earlier today that Fabinho was set to return to former club Real Madrid in a deal worth €65m (£59m), plus a potential €10m in add-ons (£9.2m).

The Liverpool Echo have since reported that the Reds have no intention of selling the midfielder.

Fabinho spent one season with the Spanish giants as a youngster whilst on loan from Portuguese side Rio Ave. The star made one first-team appearance.

Rebeca Tavares, Fabinho’s wife, took to Twitter to post a eye-rolling gif which seems to suggest that the Brazilian was rubbishing claims that her husband was set to leave Anfield.

Take a look at Rebeca Tavares’ hilarious response to the rumours:

Fabinho has been sensational for the Reds since arriving from Monaco last summer in a deal worth £43m, as per BBC Sport.

The 25-year-old has been the solid anchor in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield and his ability to pick out a crucial pass has made him a fan favourite at Anfield.

The Brazil international will no doubt be just as integral for the Reds this season as the Merseyside outfit look to contend for all major honours once again.