Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is reportedly set to allow midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to leave Stamford Bridge on a second loan deal in as many years.

The 24-year-old overcame a difficult start to life in Italy with AC Milan last season to emerge as a pivotal figure for the Italian giants.

However, they didn’t exercise their buy-out clause after failing to qualify for the Champions League, but given his impressive form and the change of manager at Chelsea, it was perhaps felt by some that he could get a fresh chance to impress in west London.

Coupled with Chelsea’s transfer ban this summer, it seemed like an ideal opportunity for him to prove his worth and establish a place in the squad moving forward.

Unfortunately for all concerned, his struggles look set to continue as The Sun report that he’s set for a season-long loan move to Galatasaray having failed to impress Lampard in pre-season.

Talks are said to be ongoing between the relevant parties, but importantly as noted in the report above, Bakayoko wasn’t included in the squad for the last two pre-season outings and so that would certainly suggest that he doesn’t form part of Lampard’s plans this year, assuming that he wasn’t injured.

Time will tell if a switch goes through, but ultimately the ongoing speculation surrounding Bakayoko would suggest that he’s going to find it difficult to establish a future at Chelsea despite impressing with Monaco to earn a move to the Premier League in the first place.

Competition for places in midfield is fierce for the Blues though, with the likes of Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek expected to play bigger roles under Lampard, while N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic are all battling for a spot in the starting line-up too.

Based on the report above, it doesn’t seem as though Bakayoko will be part of that scrap for playing time and instead will embark on another loan spell away from Chelsea.