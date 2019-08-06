Bordeaux have announced the signing of Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny this afternoon, the Frenchman departs after nine years with the Gunners.

ESPN understand that the deal to take the defender back to his homeland is worth around £4.5m (€5m). It’s reported that Koscielny flew out to France last night after Arsenal agreed a fee with Bordeaux.

It’s also added that the star will sign a three-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit.

The Sun reported that Arsenal attempted to convince the 33-year-old to stay in north London but the the long-time club captain snubbed talks with Unai Emery.

Koscielny sparked controversy earlier this summer, with the club’s official site noting last month that the Frenchman refused to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour.

Here’s how Bordeaux confirmed the star’s signature:

Les supporters : "ANNONCE @6_LKOSCIELNY" !!! Le CM : ? Bienvenue Laurent ? pic.twitter.com/3op22QAzu1 — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) August 6, 2019

Koscielny moved to the Emirates Stadium nine years ago and the centre-back quickly established himself as a fan favourite with his impressive performances.

The Frenchman was widely considered as one of the best defenders in the league before injuries began to hinder his career in recent years.

The 33-year-old made 518 appearances across all competitions during his time at the Emirates, it’s a shame to see that the star tarnished his legacy with the Gunners after pushing for an exit.

Check out some reaction from Arsenal fans to the defender’s departure:

Good riddance — khamis???? (@hamfeezz00) August 6, 2019

Arsenal is bigger than Koscielny. Good riddance. https://t.co/UptSqqlQOJ — Phil (@philobbas) August 6, 2019

Fuck him what he disrespected the club by refusing to be a professional,injury prone and a liability good riddance ? — MrTibbs (@ant0308) August 6, 2019

Good riddance. Forever injured. — fikile (@fmbane) August 6, 2019

Good riddance kos – once had respect for this player until he acted like a spoilt brat! The club stood by him with his injuries. The club is bigger than any player and players should show more respect. — Gareth Stevens (@galthegooner) August 6, 2019

Good riddance. Really ruined his legacy with that refusal to travel https://t.co/lJqtNHlL30 — Akela? (@bankyabutoh) August 6, 2019

What a shit way for Kos to end his career with us. Absolutely lost all respect for him. Good riddance. — Amy Newman (@newmanqueen1) August 6, 2019

Following Koscielny’s departure Arsenal will certainly have to bolster their defensive ranks with the signing of a centre-back before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners did secure the signing of highly-rated youngster William Saliba this summer, but the Frenchman has returned to Saint Etienne on loan for the season.

Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis and Calum Chambers are the club’s only fit and ready options in central defence for the start of the season.

This could be problematic as Unai Emery has often used a formation with three central defenders, veteran Nacho Monreal could be called in to shore up Arsenal’s heart of defence until Rob Holding returns from injury.