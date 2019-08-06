Tottenham’s possible lineup for this season looks frightening, Spurs have lined up some highly-rated stars to replace these key first-team players.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side look set to make some exciting signings as they hope to build on their run to the Champions League final last season in order to challenge for domestic and European honours this term.

As Thursday’s transfer deadline looms, Tottenham look set to be very busy in the final stages of the window. Spurs are eyeing moves for several exciting stars in order to replace some of their key first-team figures who have already left or are tipped for an exit.

Pochettino seems to be undergoing quite the rebuild this summer.

Take a look at what moves we think the north London club will be make before the Premier League deadline and how the extended European window could seriously hit their squad where it matters.

Lo Celso for Eriksen

The prime exit that is still on the cards for Tottenham is the mammoth loss of Christian Eriksen.

The attacking midfielder’s contract with Spurs expires next summer, making this transfer window the last chance for Daniel Levy’s club to cash in on the star before possibly losing the Dane on a free transfer.

According to the Telegraph, Daniel Levy had valued the star at £130m. The report claims that European giants Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan are all interested in the creative midfielder.

Tottenham fans won’t like to hear that Spanish publication AS have just revealed that Eriksen’s asking price has been slashed by between £70m and £80m.

Pochettino’s side have set a price-tag of £50m for foreign clubs and £60m for English clubs in a last-ditch attempt to make some money off Eriksen’s increasingly likely exit.

AS understand that rivals Manchester United join some of Europe’s top clubs with interest for Eriksen. United could be the star’s preferred destination with the report claiming that the 27-year-old is a prime target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Eriksen has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world in recent years and his exit will be a massive blow for Tottenham.

The star is crucial in almost every aspect for Pochettino’s side; he’s a tireless runner, a dangerous set-piece threat, a true team player and most importantly Eriksen has a knack for scoring important goals.

Tottenham have identified Real Betis sensation Giovani Lo Celso as their primary target to replace Eriksen. The Daily Record claim that the Champions League finalists have agreed a £55m (€60m) deal for the playmaker.

The Express previously reported that Spurs were interested in Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

The 23-year-old is incredibly versatile, making him an attractive option to fellow countryman Pochettino. The Argentina international can play anywhere across midfield and even in a striker role.

i News reported earlier this summer that Lo Celso preferred a move to Tottenham over Manchester United because of his desire to work with Pochettino.

Lo Celso was phenomenal for Betis last season, scoring 16 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions. This is even more impressive given that the former PSG star played in a deeper midfielder role for the majority of the season.

Key exit: Toby Alderweireld

Starting centre-back Toby Alderweireld finds himself in the same situation as fellow Ajax academy graduate Eriksen. With the star at 30 years of age, it would be wise for Spurs to cash in now if they aren’t confident of agreeing a new contract with the defender.

Gazzetta Dello Sport understand that Italian giants Roma have made a final offer of £18m (€20m) plus add-ons to Spurs for the Belgian’s services.

Football Italia previously reported that the former Southampton star had agreed terms with the Serie A outfit before a move collapsed after the two sides failed to agree on a fee.

Gazzetta Dello Sport claim that Tottenham don’t wan’t to sell for anything less that £23m (€25m).

Fortunately for Pochettino, Davinson Sanchez can take Alderweireld’s space in the starting lineup and versatile defender Juan Foyth could become the club’s third-choice centre-back once he returns from injury.

Sessegnon for Rose

Tottenham’s backline could be the area that is mostly transformed this summer. Spurs look set to replace England international Danny Rose as the club’s first-choice left-back this summer.

According to Goal, Tottenham are hoping to offload Rose this summer and they have identified Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon as the star’s replacement.

The report states that Spurs have made a bid of £30m plus midfielder Josh Onomah to the Cottagers for Sessegnon’s services.

Given Fulham’s dreadful spending last season and their subsequent relegation from the Premier League, this offer could be too good an offer for Scott Parker’s side to turn down.

Despite Fulham’s woes, Sessegnon looked assured for the Cottagers and it’s easy to see that the England youth international is ready for a big-move to further his career.

Pochettino has a superb track record with youngsters and the Argentine could help 19-year-old Sessegnon reach his astronomical potential.

With Rose being valued at £20m according to the Telegraph, this could prove to be a sound piece of business for the side.

Hysaj for Trippier

Tottenham also seem to be moving in a new direction at right-back following the departure of Kieran Trippier to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, the England international was sold for a fee of £20m, as per the Guardian.

According to the Express, Tottenham are eyeing a move for Napoli star Elseid Hysaj, the Albanian ace has looked impressive for the Italian giants in recent years.

Considering Trippier’s departure and the injury to versatile defender Juan Foyth, Tottenham may need to add a right-back to their ranks this summer.

Serge Aurier has failed to consistently nail himself down as the preferred option on the right flank and Hysaj’s signature could finally add some stability to the position.

The 25-year-old Napoli star is available for £20m, the same amount that Spurs netted from Trippier’s sale – this move makes sense from both a footballing and business standpoint.

Looking back, fans really won’t mind having to wait 18 months to sign a player if Spurs can pull these deals off.

Take a look at Tottenham’s possible lineup below:

We’ve included England international Dele Alli, despite the fact that the star is expected to miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury, as per BBC Sport.