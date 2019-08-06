Juventus are reportedly prepared to make one last bid to prise Paul Pogba back to Turin from Man Utd before the transfer deadline this summer.

The Turin giants have already been busy in the window, bringing in Gianluigi Buffon, Merih Demiral, Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot to bolster Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

That should put them in an ideal position to not only continue their domestic dominance, but also to make a renewed effort to end their long wait for success in the Champions League.

Time will tell if the Italian tactician is able to deliver that, but as noted by Tuttosport, it’s been suggested that they’re ready to launch one more bid to try and land another marquee signing this summer.

It’s reported that the Bianconeri are willing to hand Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Mario Mandzukic over to Man Utd in order to convince them to allow Pogba to move back to Italy.

Key figures Fabio Paratici and Pavel Nedved are said to be in England to try and smooth over negotiations for their targets before the deadline, albeit the window remains open for Italian clubs until September 2.

Nevertheless, they may be forced to complete their deals much sooner as with the deadline passing for English clubs on Thursday evening, Premier League sides will want time to sign replacements if they are to see key individuals move on.

On one hand, it seems like a very sensible idea from Juve as the trio in question would significantly bolster the quality and depth at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal while softening the blow of losing Pogba.

However, there is one major flaw in such a deal, as BBC Sport note that Dybala has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford already this summer in a possible swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

That has since collapsed it seems over the Argentine’s wage demands and question marks over his lack of desire to join them, and so it’s difficult to see how that would change in this new touted deal.

Time will tell if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs, but with just over 48 hours remaining in the transfer window, they’re certainly leaving it late and question marks remain particularly over whether or not Dybala could even be included.