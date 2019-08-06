‘Liverpool need that type of player’ – Former Reds striker suggests Klopp should have tried to sign Man United legend Rooney

Ex-Liverpool forward Dean Saunders claims his old club are lacking a player like Manchester United’s all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney.

The one-time England international left Old Trafford to return to Everton in 2017, before making a move to the United States with DC United the following year.

The 33-year-old has been a huge success in the MLS, scoring 23 goals in 43 appearances, most of which have added to the long list of spectacular strikes he has amassed over the course of his career.

Sky Sports reports that Rooney is on the verge of joining Championship club Derby as a player/coach, but Saunders thinks he could still do a job in the Premier League for Liverpool.

The former Liverpool striker has suggested Jurgen Klopp should have tried to sign the Man United legend, who he believes should never have left England.

Saunders told Talk Sport on Tuesday: “I think the whole thing is a mystery [that he left England in the first place].

“When he left Everton he was top of assists, he and Sigurdsson were level, he was top goalscorer and had the most key passes, and they let him go.

“He was still only 31 at the time, he scored 250 goals for Manchester United and he’s England’s highest scorer.

“He’s still 33, he’s not 35. He could definitely still play in the Premier League and a club should have gone for him.

“Have you seen the goals he’s scored in America? He must be thinking to himself, ‘this is not a challenge for me’.

“I was even thinking, it crossed my mind, if he’s fit and he’s hungry, you know who need that type of player? Liverpool.

“They could do with someone who can play in midfield and turn defence into attack, hit defence-splitting passes and score goals.”

It is highly doubtful that many Liverpool fans will share Saunders’ assessment, given the fact Rooney has played a starring role for two of the club’s fiercest rivals in United and Everton.

The veteran striker would surely never consider a move to Anfield either and it could be argued that the Reds already have players with similar qualities to the veteran striker.

Klopp’s front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah is one of the most fearsome in Europe, as underlined by the team’s Champions League success back in May.

All three men have an aggressive streak and an eye for goal, with little room for anyone to come in and take their place, as Saunders did at least, go on to acknowledge.

“Obviously Rooney probably wouldn’t get in Liverpool’s team,” he added, as per Talk Sport. “But he could definitely play for other Premier League teams, maybe mid-table; he could get in Crystal Palace’s team, he could get in Aston Villa’s team.

“The only reason he’s not playing for a top-six club is because his legs are not what they were, and maybe because of the candle inside. that burning desire, maybe that’s not as bright as it was.”