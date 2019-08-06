Manchester United are said to be interested in Spanish forward Fernando Llorente, who’s available on a free transfer following his departure from Spurs last month.

Llorente is currently without a club after Tottenham decided not to extend his deal, with the forward now available for absolutely nothing.

And with just hours left in the transfer window, it seems like United have sparked up an interest in the 34-year-old Spaniard.

According to the ever-reliable Gianluca Di Marzio, United are eyeing up a potential swoop for Llorente, who can sign for an English club even after Thursday’s 5pm transfer deadline due to the fact that he’s available on a free.

Given that their only real options at striker are Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford, United’s reported pursuit of Llorente doesn’t seem as strange as it first seems.

The former Spurs star is a very experienced player, with Llorente having won numerous pieces of silverware throughout his long career.

The forward won a number of league titles during his time with Italian giants Juventus, and has even got his hands on the World Cup with Spain, which came when he was in La Roja’s squad when they won the competition for the first time back in 2010.

Llorente proved to be a very effective super-sub for Spurs last year, with the ageing attacker playing a surprisingly key role in his former side’s run to the Champions League final.

And despite not having his deal with the north London side extended this summer, it seems like Llorente’s time in England may not be over just yet…