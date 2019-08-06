Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has posted a lovely message to Harry Maguire following his record-breaking move to the Red Devils.
After weeks of speculation, Harry Maguire completed his move to Manchester United from Leicester City yesterday.
The Sun understand that the Red Devils have broken the world record fee for a defender by paying £85m for Maguire’s services, the report claims that there are no add-ons in the deal.
As per Manchester United’s official website, the defender has signed a six-year contract with the Manchester outfit – including the option of a further year.
United legend Rio Ferdinand took to Instagram to back the former Foxes star for success at Old Trafford, Maguire will wear the No.5 shit which was previously worn by Ferdinand.
Maguire’s move to United eclipses the deal to take Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool 18 months ago, the Sheffield United academy graduate now has the difficult task of proving himself as the world’s most expensive defender.
The man mountain could make his debut for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in their mammoth Premier League opener against Chelsea on Sunday.
Check out Ferdinand’s lovely message to the Sheffield-born star below:
View this post on Instagram
Most Expensive Defender Of All Time… Harry Maguire signs for @manchesterunited for £80mill… funny enough we’ve both been there! Is there pressure? Yes.. is there expectation from across the world? Definitely… Are all eyes on Me? 100%… Will Your teammates be expecting big things? Of course…. Will people be expecting a massive change in the teams fortune? Most Definitely… These were the feelings, questions that were surrounding me when signing for the great club Manchester United. Being a CB, I have took a keen interest In Harry Maguire’s game since being linked with #MUFC under Moyes. He has made huge strides in the right direction & improved in all areas of his game. He’s grown into someone who can lead & be a leader of men… and shown at both ends of the pitch he can be effective. He has composure, willingness on the ball as well as the ability to drive out from the defence which I feel is as good as anyone in the game right now. Does he have things to work on… ofcourse like everyone else! After speaking to numerous people that know him, they all say what a level headed, hard working lad he is who will give 110% for his team which he echoed when signing. I think something #MUFC have needed defensively in recent years is a big character who can take on the responsibility of leading from the back & from what I’ve heard from people who know him well, they are confident that he will bring that to this football club. I would like to wish him well in the no5 shirt of @manchesterunited and hope he can help bring back success to our club. Good Luck @harrymaguire93 👊🏽⚽️
At 26 years of age, Maguire has the perfect blend of experience and youth to help Solskjaer steer the Red Devils back to their former glory.
The Sheffield United academy graduate has 101 Premier League appearances to his name and he’ll undoubtedly be cornerstone of United’s defence, helping along fellow summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and likely centre-back partner Victor Lindelof.