Manchester United have turned their attention to this £40m+ rated star after their proposed move for Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala fell through.

According to French journalist Manu Lonjon, Manchester United have made an offer to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Sky Sports revealed that the Red Devils had identified the former Celtic star as a potential target to replace out of favour superstar Romelu Lukaku.

In a later report, Sky Sports revealed via French publication L’Equipe that the Ligue 1 giants value the 23-year-old in excess of £40m.

United were on the brink of solving their striker problems with just one deal, this turned out to be too good to be true as the Red Devils’ sensational swap deal involving Lukaku and Juventus star Paulo Dybala fell through.

As per the Independent, the deal fell through because of Dybala’s huge wage demands and agent fees involved with the move.

Dembele is a quality target for the Red Devils to pursue, the ace has flourished for Lyon since joining from Scottish giants Celtic in a deal worth £19.7m according to BBC Sport.

Dembele netted 15 times in 33 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon last season. The forward also provided five assists to his teammates.

Dembele caught the eye of United fans following his double against Arsenal in Lyon’s pre-season victory over the Gunners in an Emirates Cup clash.

The Lyon star would be a good fit in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, the ace has proven to be quite the versatile striker – something that Romelu Lukaku failed to show last season.

Dembele would fit right in alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in United’s new look fast-paced counter-attacking style under Solskjaer.

The star has also shown that he can hold his own physically, making him the perfect option for United to call on in difficult situations like when they are chasing a late goal. Dembele is a very well-rounded striker.

Dembele is also a star with impressive international pedigree, the Fulham academy graduate has 23 appearances for France’s Under-21s to his name.

A move to a Premier League club could see the ace finally win a cap for his country’s senior side after impressing at youth level.

Dembele could find it hard to turn down a move to the Premier League, the ace has unfinished business in England’s top-flight after making a couple of appearances for Fulham after breaking through the academy in the 2013/14 season.

The star will be eager to prove that he belongs at the highest level.