Man United have reportedly opened talks with Christian Eriksen’s agent, as the Red Devils look to wrap up a move to Old Trafford for the Spurs midfielder.

According to the Independent, United are in talks with the Dane’s representatives over a deal, with the Red Devils hoping to snag a £50M swoop for the midfielder ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The report also notes that United are the only club in the running for Eriksen after Real Madrid ‘cooled’ their interest in the 27-year-old, thus it seems like the Red Devils have a clear path to sign the Danish international this summer.

Eriksen is one of the Premier League’s best and most consistent stars, thus we can’t blame the Red Devils for being interested in signing him.

Last season, the Spurs talisman bagged an impressive 10 goals and 17 assists across all competitions, helping the north London side reach the Champions League final and secure a top four finish in the process.

Given that United are now in talks regarding personal terms for Eriksen, it does seem as if Solskjaer’s side are edging ever so closer to wrapping up a move for the former Ajax man.

United don’t really have any midfielders bar Paul Pogba who are capable of scoring and assisting consistently from the middle of the park, thus their pursuit of Eriksen makes sense.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Red Devils manage to get a deal for Eriksen over the line in time, with the club facing a race against the clock to seal a swoop for the Tottenham man given that the transfer window shuts in less than 48 hours.