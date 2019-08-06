Liverpool star Harry Wilson is reportedly set to undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of completing a season-long loan move to Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a fine season last year during his loan spell with Derby County, as he bagged 18 goals and six assists in 49 appearances.

He would have perhaps hoped that would be enough to convince Jurgen Klopp to keep him at Anfield this season and to give him a chance at staking a claim with the senior side.

Having featured in pre-season for the Reds, he may well have been growing in confidence about getting that chance, but it now appears as though he will spend this season on loan at Bournemouth.

As seen in Sky Sports’ tweet below, Wilson is said to be on his way to Bournemouth at the time of writing to undergo his medical and finalise a loan move.

On one hand, the switch will raise further question marks over whether or not he will eventually get his chance at Liverpool or if he is ultimately heading down a path which ends in a permanent exit at some stage.

However, it could also be argued that this is the ideal next step in his career having already secured experience of playing in the Championship and proving his level is above that, he’ll now have a season to show his quality in the Premier League with a more prominent role for the Cherries.

That in turn means his form could result in a shot at Liverpool next season if he impresses, pushing the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for playing time while offering Klopp another key option in terms of having squad depth to compete on multiple fronts in the years ahead.