Newcastle Utd youngster Matty Longstaff has revealed that he would be open to a temporary exit to gain experience if the club believe that’s best for his career.

The 19-year-old has made a positive impact in pre-season to perhaps force boss Steve Bruce to consider whether or not he should keep him involved in the squad or send him out on loan.

With that in mind, the talented young star has shown real maturity by suggesting that at this stage of his career, he’s open to the possibility of a loan spell elsewhere being best for him in order to gain experience with playing time to help develop his game.

“I’ll have to wait and see,” he is quoted as saying by the Chronicle Live. “I will take every chance I get.

“On a personal note if I get chances here great, but if I need EFL football, I will take it.

“I have to wait and see what Newcastle want to do with me.”

Bruce will undoubtedly have spent pre-season analysing his squad and making decisions on who fits into his plans this season and who will potentially be on their way out ahead of the new campaign.

It’s added in the report above that a number of lower league sides are looking at Longstaff, as well as Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Along with his brother, Sean, it appears as though Longstaff may well have played his way into having a long-term future at St James’ Park, although it remains to be seen just how soon he gets a chance to prove his worth in the senior side in the Premier League.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching on Thursday evening, Newcastle Utd and Bruce don’t have too long to think about it, but ultimately all concerned will hope to make the right decision for Longstaff’s long-term development.