Man Utd completed the signing of Harry Maguire on Monday, but that might not be the last deal they do before the transfer deadline.

As noted by BBC Sport, the towering centre-half broke the transfer record for the most expensive defender of all time following his £80m switch from Leicester City.

Given their leaky defence last season, it was an area of the squad that needed to be addressed, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be delighted to finally see Maguire arrive.

However, that might not be the only raid on a fellow Premier League side that the Red Devils make this week, as it’s suggested by AS that they are closing in on an agreement on personal terms with Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, and are planning to submit an offer to Spurs.

They’ll have to be quick with the deadline fast approaching on Thursday evening, while it’s suggested that they have offered the Danish international a five-year contract and he is giving it serious consideration with a view of accepting.

Further, it’s noted that Spurs want around £60m if they are to green light an exit to join another Premier League club, and so it remains to be seen if Man Utd are willing to satisfy that demand to ensure that a deal goes through in the next 48 hours.

They do face a major problem though in that Real Madrid are said to also be interested, although that could work to their advantage still as if the Spanish giants were to tie up deals for Eriksen and Donny van de Beek, as suggested in the report, then that could see them abandon any plans to try for Paul Pogba.

Solskjaer will surely be desperate to keep the Frenchman at Old Trafford and build around him, and so it could work both ways and suit United.

Time will tell if Eriksen gets his move this summer, but after another fine season last year in which he bagged 10 goals and 17 assists in 51 appearances, his future remains a talking point given his current contract expires next summer.