Tottenham have reportedly agreed personal terms with this exciting in-demand star, this could prove to be a major coup for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

According to the Daily Mail, Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes has agreed personal terms with Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are still working on agreeing a fee with Sporting for the midfielder.

The Mail understand that Spurs have had two offers rejected for the star, with the highest being worth a total of £56m (£46m upfront and £10m in add-ons).

The report highlights that the Portuguese giants aren’t prepared to part with their prized asset for anything less than £64.5m.

Spurs won’t have to part with this staggering amount in full with The Mail claiming that Sporting president Frederico Varandas would accept an offer of £55m and a further £15m in bonuses.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer but journalist Goncalo Lopes has shut down rumours that the Red Devils have held talks with the ace:

Bruno Fernandes agent (Miguel Pinho) had NO talks with @ManUtd — Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) August 6, 2019

This is contrary to Corriere Dello Sport’s report just over a week ago that suggested that the Sporting captain was set for a medical with United after a €70m deal to take the star to Old Trafford was agreed.

Fernandes would be a great addition to Spurs and Portugal international could be a perfect replacement for Christian Eriksen should he leave this summer or once his contract expires next year.

The Portuguese star was one of Europe’s standout performers last season, the 24-year-old managed to score 32 goals and provide 18 assists in 53 appearances last term.

With a contribution just shy of a goal every game, Fernandes has the eye for goal that could help fill the massive void potentially left by Eriksen.

Fernandes could also form a formidable partnership with summer signing Tanguy Ndombele.

Whilst Fernandes largely plays in a more advanced role, the ace has the work ethic and technical ability to flourish in a deeper midfield role.

Given Tottenham’s attacking midfield options of Eriksen and Dele Alli, Pochettino is likely to play the star deeper.