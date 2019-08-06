One star that has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer has broken Red Devils’ hearts by liking this Liverpool-related post.

Sporting Lisbon star has broken Manchester United fans’ hearts by liking a social media post of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah playing table tennis with teammate Dejan Lovren at the Reds’ Melwood training ground.

United have been heavily linked with a move for the Sporting Lisbon captain, Corriere Dello Sport reported just over a week ago that the Red Devils agreed a €70m deal to bring the star to Old Trafford.

Despite intense links, Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes revealed that Fernandes’ representatives ‘never’ held talks with the star.

Take a look at Fernandes reacting to Liverpool’s impressive ping pong table below:

So Bruno Fernandes likes the ping pong table at Melwood???? pic.twitter.com/ukj3F2AJCz — Jack (@LFCJack_96) August 6, 2019

Here’s some additional proof that the star’s social media activity hasn’t been faked:

For anyone that thinks it’s fake???? pic.twitter.com/cWMb11GzDB — Jack (@LFCJack_96) August 6, 2019

Although United are seemingly out of the race for Fernandes, this also won’t be pleasant viewing for Tottenham.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs have agreed personal terms with the star, they’ll hate see that their prime target loves the team that shattered their hopes of Champions League glory.