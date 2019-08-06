PSG are reportedly ready to fork out around €90M in order to beat Man United to the signing of Spurs and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.

According to AS, the Red Devils are well in the hunt for the Danish international, with the club even offering him a five-year deal very recently, one that Eriksen is considering accepting.

However, it seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are going to face some competition in the race to land Eriksen’s signature in the form of Thomas Tuchel’s PSG.

According to Don Balon, the French giants are willing to fork out a huge fee of €90M in order to bring the midfielder to the French capital this summer, news that will not be good for United to hear.

Eriksen is one of the best creative midfielders on the planet at this point in time, thus it’s very easy to see why both United and PSG are in the hunt to sign him.

Last year, the Dane bagged 10 goals and 17 assists in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, as he helped them reach the final of the Champions League and secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Given all these recent reports regarding Eriksen, it’s definitely going to be interesting to see where the midfielder ends up come the end of this summer’s transfer window.

If the 27-year-old is to end up at Old Trafford, United are going to have to get a move on, as they now have less than 48 hours before the transfer deadline for English clubs passes.