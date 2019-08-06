Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi by the player’s agent Wanda Nara, however manager Zinedine Zidane is not in favour of a move.

According to Don Balon, Real have been offered Icardi’s services by his agent Nara, with Inter Milan reportedly willing to let him go for a fee of around €48M, a quality price for a player of his ability.

However, it doesn’t seem like everyone at the club is in favour of this move, as the report also notes that boss Zidane has vetoed any potential move for the Argentine, a move that the Frenchman may live to regret in the near future.

Icardi has shown during his time at the San Siro that he is one of the most lethal goal scorers on the planet, and given that he’s available for less than €50M, we can’t understand why Zidane wouldn’t want the attacker signing for Los Blancos this summer.

Albeit Real already have Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic to choose from as their striking options, it wouldn’t hurt to have another choice in the form of Icardi to pick from ahead of the new season.

It’ll be interesting to see if Icardi stays at the San Siro beyond this summer’s transfer window, and whether Real will actually end up signing the attacker despite Zidane reportedly vetoing any potential arrival of the Argentine.