Spanish giants Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign one of the world’s best players for less than €200m, Los Blancos would be unstoppable with this ace.

Journalist Ignacio Miguelez has sensationally revealed the Spanish giants Real Madrid have offered the chance to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Miguelez claims that Los Blancos have the opportunity to take the superstar on loan, with the mandatory option of making the deal permanent for less than €200m next summer.

Sport claim that PSG have lowered the asking price for Neymar’s services to €180m (£165m) considering the Brazilian’s desire to leave Paris.

French giants PSG expect the La Liga side to accept this offer, Neymar is understood to have already agreed personal terms with Madrid, according to Miguelez.

The decision is in the hands of Zinedine Zidane, the Frenchman isn’t too keen on a move for the tricky attacker and would prefer the marquee signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United, as per Sport.

Sport’s report also claims that PSG have offered Neymar to Manchester United and Juventus as they don’t wish for the star to join Barcelona, the two clubs have a long-standing rivalry because of on and off-the-pitch matters.

Neymar is one of the world’s best players and his addition to Madrid’s squad would make Zidane’s side near unstoppable on a domestic and European level.

With Eden Hazard and Neymar on either wing Madrid would be expected to reclaim their Champions League crown, Los Blancos have been dominant in the world’s most decorated club competition in the last decade.

Could Neymar be the last piece in a major rebuild of the Spanish giants this summer?