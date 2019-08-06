Real Madrid are readying a huge player-plus-cash offer for Liverpool and Senegal attacker Sadio Mane, as the club look to seal a sensational swoop for the Reds star.

Mane has been one of Liverpool’s best players these past few years, a fact that became apparent last year, as he played key role in the club’s successful Champions League campaign.

The Senegalese international also won the Premier League Golden Boot last term, as he bagged 22 league goals, helping the Reds in their attempt to win their first ever Premier League title.

And now, it seems like Mane’s form for Jurgen Klopp’s side has caught the eye of Real Madrid, who are said to be readying a big offer for the winger.

As per Don Balon, Real are readying an offer of €80M plus the services of Spanish international Isco for Mane, who Liverpool value at around €200M.

Mane’s quality is undeniable, however whether he’s worth paying €80M plus Isco for is definitely up for debate, especially when you consider Real already have a number of players to choose from in his position.

Given that they’ve already got players like Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr in their squad, we don’t really think Real need a player of Mane’s ilk in their side ahead of the new season.

It’ll be interesting to see if Real end up submitting an offer similar to this for Mane, or whether they’ll end up stopping their pursuit of the forward and turn their attention to any other possible targets.