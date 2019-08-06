Images surfaced online this week of a possible new signing for Newcastle Utd, but with no word from the club and without being able to identify the player in question, it became somewhat of a mystery.

Steve Bruce is currently busy preparing his squad for the start of the new campaign, with their Premier League season getting underway against Arsenal on Sunday.

However, as seen in the images below, there was a new signing at St James’ Park posing with the club shirt ahead of a possible announcement being made.

The photos didn’t display his face clearly enough and so there was a great deal of chatter on social media as to who it could be.

However, Chronicle editor Mark Douglas was on hand to deliver a bit more information over the identity of the mystery man and revealed that it was an under-23 addition which in turn will likely temper expectations and excitement slightly, as seen in his tweet below.

Nevertheless, it’s another addition for Newcastle as Bruce continues to strengthen his squad moving forward, while NUFC Blog have suggested that it could be 20-year-old centre-half Ludwig Francilette, but there has been no confirmation of that claim as of yet.