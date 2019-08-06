Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could reportedly give Mason Greenwood the chance to shine this season instead of signing a replacement if Romelu Lukaku leaves.

The 17-year-old has established himself as one of the top talents at Old Trafford, bagging 26 goals and eight assists in 26 appearances for the youth side last season.

SEE MORE: Offer planned: Man Utd to launch bid for £60m-rated creative ace with five-year contract touted

Having been handed a couple of brief opportunities to impress last year with the senior squad, he could be set for a potentially big step up this season if Lukaku moves on.

According to ESPN, Solskjaer could consider the possibility of handing the teenager a bigger role if United green light an exit for the Belgian forward, albeit it’s specifically suggested that it remains to be seen if Inter can meet his £80m asking price with a move to Juventus now looking unlikely.

That appears to be a common trend though the squad too with the Norwegian tactician seemingly prepared to take a new route and give youngsters a chance with the likes of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka being signed this summer.

Further, with no notable midfield signings thus far, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira could be in line for more playing time, while Axel Tuanzebe and other more established youth products such as Marcus Rashford are set to be an important part of Solskjaer’s plans.

It’s perhaps a bit of a gamble not to replace Lukaku if he moves on though, given the 26-year-old offers a different dynamic in the final third with his physical presence and threat in the box. While Greenwood has shown plenty of potential and quality, there could be an argument that United should still consider a signing before the deadline if they see Lukaku depart.

Time will tell what Solskjaer opts to do, but based on the report above, it sounds as though Greenwood is another youngster who could be set to be benefit from the direction Solskjaer is taking Man Utd.

As per the Manchester Evening News, it certainly looks as though Lukaku is waiting for an exit as he trained with former club Anderlecht on his day off and the suggestion in that report is that he’s still hopeful of an exit before the deadline.