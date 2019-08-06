Spurs are said to have agreed a deal worth €70M (£64.5M) with Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, as the north London side look to close in on a move for the Argentine.

Dybala looked as if he could’ve been moving to Man United this summer in a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, which was touted by the Telegraph, however according to the same report, the Red Devils have in fact ended their interest in the South American.

However, it doesn’t look as if the forward is going to be staying with the Italian giants ahead of Thursday’s English transfer deadline if recent reports are anything to go off.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio on Twitter, Spurs have reached an agreement with Juve regarding a deal for Dybala, with the journalist’s official website stating that the value of this deal is €70M (£64.5M).

Adesso è il @SpursOfficial su @PauDybala_JR: intesa con la @juventusfc e ora si tratta col giocatore/agente. Tutto ora su @SkySport 24 #calciomercato — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 6, 2019

Spurs seem to have left in very late to get their business done this window, as they’ve got less than 48 hours to get a deal for Dybala over the line given the window for English’s sides closes at 5pm on Thursday.

Di Marzio’s report notes that Dybala now has to agree personal terms with Tottenham if they’re to seal a move for the attacker, something that may prove to be costly for Pochettino’s side given the fact that he was reportedly after £350,000-a-week from United according to the Independent.

Dybala is one of the best attackers on the planet, and his arrival at Spurs, should it actually happen, would provide a huge boost to the club’s forward options.

Pochettino only really has Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son to pick from at striker, therefore signing Dybala should probably be seen as a bit of a priority from the London club.

Will the Lilywhites manage to get a deal for Dybala over the line in time? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…