Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s agent will meet with officials from DC United next week regarding a potential transfer that’ll see the German join the MLS side.

Ozil has struggled to cement his place in the Gunners’ starting XI since Unai Emery’s arrival, with the German often finding himself on the bench during the Spaniard’s time in charge of the north London club.

And now, it seems like the midfielder could be set to seal a move away from the club in the near future if recent reports are anything to go off.

As per journalist Steven Goff, via the Sun, one of Ozil’s representatives is going to the USA next week in order to undergo talks with DC United regarding a potential deal for the former Real Madrid.

Given that fact that players like Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Villa and David Beckham have all swapped life in Europe’s top five leagues for a move to the MLS in the past makes us think that it’s possible Ozil will be moving stateside in the future.

However, given the fact that the midfielder’s current wage is £350,000-a-week as per the Sun, we’re not entirely sure DC United are going to be able to match this huge amount.

DC United are going to lose the services of Wayne Rooney in January after the former England international agreed a deal with Derby as per the BBC, and it seems like Ozil is the player they’re going to go for in their attempts to replace the Premier League legend.

But whether they’ll be successful in their reported pursuit of the 30-year-old star remains to be seen…