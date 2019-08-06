Tottenham are reportedly still in a strong position to land Ryan Sessegnon this week despite claims that Marseille are keen to swoop for the talented youngster.

The 19-year-old has shown great potential and quality with Fulham, and got his first taste of Premier League football last year to prove that he can deliver at that level.

Unfortunately for the Cottagers, they dropped straight back down to the Championship, and so now are seemingly at risk of losing one of their top players.

According to The Sun, Marseille had planned to launch a bid to beat Tottenham to the youngster’s signature, which would have been a potential concern for Mauricio Pochettino with just over 48 hours to go until the transfer deadline.

However, the report goes on to explain that the Ligue 1 outfit only have up to £14m to go towards convincing Fulham to sell their prized asset, which in turn leaves Spurs in a much stronger position to convince their fellow London outfit to sell.

It’s noted that Tottenham are looking to wrap up a deal worth up to £25m for Sessegnon, and so time will tell if they can get that secured before Thursday evening.

It comes after the Telegraph reported last month that Danny Rose could be looking for an exit this summer, and so in Sessegnon, Spurs may well feel as though they have a long-term replacement to fill the void that could be left behind.

It’s an important summer for Pochettino, as he’ll want to strengthen his squad where possible in order to ensure that they can build on last season having secured yet another top-four finish in the Premier League as well as enjoying a memorable run to the Champions League final.

They’ll want to use that as a foundation to go on and compete for trophies year in and year out, and they seemingly believe that Sessegnon can help them do that.