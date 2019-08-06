Manchester City could be set for a fairly major overhaul this summer despite their being just a few days left of the transfer window.

The club have already brought in both Rodri and Angelino from Atletico Madrid and PSV respectively, and if recent reports are to be believed, it doesn’t look like the Citizens are going to stop there in their attempts to bolster their first team.

If City are to do that, it seems like they’re going to have to lose a player first in the form of Leroy Sane.

The German has been linked with a move away from the Etihad in recent weeks, with the Sun noting recently that Bayern Munich are firmly in the hunt for the 23-year-old, who City want as much as £145M for.

A piece from Sky Sports Germany, via the Sun, note that Bayern has already agreed personal terms with Sane, with a deal set to be finalised once the Bundesliga outfit can agree a fee with City.

City fans shouldn’t be too worried if Sane does leave though, as it seems like they’ve already got a replacement for him lined-up in the form of Spaniard Mikel Oyarzabal.

AS have stated that City are eyeing up the Real Sociedad man as a replacement for Sane, with the club willing to activate the winger’s £68M (€75M) release clause in order to bring him to the Etihad this summer.

Another player who could also be leaving the Etihad in the next few days is Danilo, however if they do get rid of the Brazilian, it looks as if he’ll be included in a deal for a much better player.

As per the Daily Mail, City have reportedly agreed a deal worth £32M for Juventus defender Joao Cancelo, one which will see Danilo head to Turin in the opposite direction.

Since his move to the club, Danilo has largely been a back-up option for the brilliant Kyle Walker, and now, it seems like City are going to use him as a bargaining chip in a deal to bag one of Serie A’s most exciting defenders.

Cancelo has shown during his time with the Old Lady that he’s got the potential to replace Walker in City’s starting XI in the future, and given how much better he is than Danilo, this move seems like a very smart one from Pep Guardiola and Co.

Although it doesn’t seem like Man City will be adding to their options at centre-back, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not going to getting rid of a few either.

TNT Sports have stated that West Ham are interested in signing Argentine international Nicolas Otamendi, with the player himself eager to leave the club before the end of the summer window.

The report also notes that amid this, Guardiola’s side have slapped a £22.8M (€25M) price tag on the player’s head, a total that the Hammers may struggle to come up with given their financial power.

Another defender who may also leave is Frenchman Eliaquim Mangala, with the Sun stating that Besiktas are in the hunt for the player, who will be allowed to leave on free following a disappoint stint with the club since his arrival from Porto in 2014.

It was also noted last month by the Daily Mail that City will allow the centre-back to leave for absolutely nothing this summer, which is strange considering he signed a new one-year deal with the club as recently as four months ago.

Overall, it seems like City could be in for a busy last few days of the window ahead, as they look to reshuffle their squad about in time for the new season.