Video: Largie Ramazani scores impressive solo goal for Man United U21’s to hand side 2-0 lead vs Rotherham

Man United youngster Largie Ramazani scored a superb solo goal for the club this evening, as he doubled the Red Devils’ lead against Rotherham.

Having gone 1-0 up just minutes earlier thanks to a fine strike from Ethan Laird, Ramazani soon made it 2-0 with a brilliant goal of his own.

After being played in over the top, Ramazani took on two Rotherham defenders before firing him with his left foot.

With skills like that, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Ramazani break into the club’s first team some time in the future!