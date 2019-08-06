Romelu Lukaku’s future at Man Utd is under further doubt as he reportedly spent a second day training at Anderlecht instead of returning to Carrington.

The 26-year-old struggled for form last season as he managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also appearing to prefer more pace and directness in his attack through the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Speculation has been rife over Lukaku’s future this summer, with the Evening Standard noting that he has been heavily linked with a move to Italy with either Juventus or Inter.

As of yet though, he hasn’t secured a move to Serie A and with time running out ahead of the transfer deadline for English clubs on Thursday evening, meaning United won’t be able to sign a replacement if desired, time is running out for an exit to materialise.

It appears as though he’s doing his part to force a move through though, as HLN report that he has spent a second day training at Anderlecht’s base. While he is said to have had a day off on Monday and so was perhaps clear to attend, the United squad was expected back at Carrington on Tuesday.

That in turn is where the tension is potentially building between the two parties, as it’s now reported above that ultimately Lukaku is looking to force an exit and Man Utd and Solskjaer are ready to sell.

However, the key obstacle that remains in this situation is a lack of an agreement between the Premier League giants and either Juve or Inter, with United said to want no less than €85m to green light an exit.

That’s a figure that has been touted before, as per Calciomercato, and so it seems as though Inter have yet to satisfy those demands almost a month later, and Lukaku is arguably playing a risky game of staying away and potentially souring his relationships at Old Trafford if an exit doesn’t happen this summer.

HLN suggest that Man Utd aren’t desperate for a replacement though, in which case with the transfer window closing on September 2 for clubs in Italy, there could be plenty of time for a deal to be agreed upon.

It remains to be seen though when Lukaku decides to return to Manchester, and whether or not he will face disciplinary action if he continues to stay away assuming he hasn’t been given permission to remain in Belgium on Tuesday.