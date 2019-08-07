Paulo Dybala is reportedly willing to lower his demands after talk of a move to Man Utd collapsed, but it may be too late to get a move to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure for the Turin giants since joining them from Palermo in 2015, scoring 78 goals in 182 games while winning a whole host of domestic trophies.

Given his quality, it’s arguably a surprise to even be discussing a potential exit from the reigning Serie A champions, but speculation has been rife over his future.

According to The Guardian, he is now the subject of a bid from Tottenham, although Juventus are said to be demanding £70m for their playmaker while agreeing personal terms could also be a major obstacle for them before Thursday’s deadline.

However, one thing that Spurs may not need to be concerned about is facing competition from Man Utd for Dybala’s signature, as it’s reported by The Mirror that the Red Devils have now moved on and are setting their sights on Christian Eriksen instead.

It’s noted that Dybala’s wage demands and apparent lack of desire to jump at the chance of playing for the Red Devils or at least compromise on terms to make sure a move to Old Trafford materialised has put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward off.

In turn, it sounds as though they will not be returning to the negotiation table, and will look to try and agree a deal for Eriksen instead while that would still mean that Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to get a switch to Juve given a swap deal involving Dybala was heavily touted, as per the report above.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if Tottenham can agree a deal for Dybala or not, as it would be an incredible coup for Mauricio Pochettino to see his compatriot arrive ahead of the transfer deadline.

With the technical quality and creativity that he possesses, Dybala would be an excellent addition to the side, especially if Eriksen is to move on and join United as he could help fill the void left behind by the Danish international.

Meanwhile, as noted by the Telegraph, Spurs are also being linked with a loan swoop to bring Philippe Coutinho back to England, and so it promises to be an exciting end to the transfer window for their fans.