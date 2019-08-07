Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is closing in on a move away from Old Trafford, with Inter Milan now confident of securing his services.

The Belgium international’s future has been the subject of much speculation this summer, following his shock admission back in April that he would like to play in Serie A one day.

Metro Sport reports that Juventus and Inter Milan have both been chasing the 26-year-old’s signature, but United are only willing to sell if their £75 million valuation is met before the transfer deadline.

Inter have already had two bids for Lukaku rejected, but it now appears that they are close to an agreement with the Red Devils.

According to Daily Telegraph reporter Matt Law on Twitter, Inter are now extremely hopeful of landing their primary target after making significant progress in negotiations with United.

Progress has been made between Inter Milan and Manchester United over Lukaku. Inter now growing increasingly optimistic they are close to a full agreement. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 7, 2019

As per Metro Sport, Lukaku has been training with Anderlecht in Belgium, in a bid to push his fitness levels up ahead of the new season.

The report states that he was due back at Old Trafford on Tuesday but returned for another session with Anderlecht instead, which will see him hit with a fine from his current employers.

Lukaku has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for the Red Devils to date, but he clearly has his heart set on a move to Italy after a frustrating 2018-19 campaign.

The Belgium international did not feature in any of United’s six pre-season fixtures, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisting that he was nursing a niggling injury.

Inter have until 5 pm tomorrow to push this particular deal over the line, with talks set to continue over the next 24 hours.