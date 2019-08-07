It’s been pretty evident that Romelu Lukaku’s days in Manchester were numbered, but it was starting to look like no club would be able to reach an agreement with Man United. According to reports, a move to Inter Milan looks all but finalised.

Calciomercato reported earlier that Lukaku has pretty much agreed to join Inter, they are just waiting on the signatures. They suggest a verbal agreement has been reached and he could even head over to Italy for a medical as soon as tomorrow.

It remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will bring in a replacement before the window closes tomorrow, or if he will be expected to stick with what he has. Calciomercato makes a passing reference that Man Utd may target Inaki Williams however there’s no sign of an agreement being close with him.

The Belgian has been in incredible form for Belgium since he moved to Manchester scoring 17 goals in his last 16 international games. His club form has often underwhelmed however, with only 28 league goals for Utd demonstrating why they are happy for him to move on.

Lukaku could be a perfect fit for Antonio Conte this season, his pace and power will provide the ideal target man for Inter. Conte will be hoping he can translate his international form into club form for the Italian giants this season.

His departure could also help Man United, as they often look hampered by Lukaku’s poor first touch and his lumbering style can impede counter attacks at times.