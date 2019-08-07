Arsenal reportedly have a decision to make ahead of the transfer deadline with Everton said to have made a £30m bid for Alex Iwobi.

The Gunners have moved to bolster their attacking options this summer with the signing of Nicolas Pepe, and the former Lille winger is expected to form a dangerous attacking trident with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

With the likes of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan also battling for places and providing depth, Unai Emery appears to have plenty of quality in that department, with Alexi Iwobi another trying to cement his place in the side this season.

However, as noted by The Sun, via Sky Sports presenter Jim White’s tweet below, it has been suggested that Everton have made a £30m bid to try and prise Iwobi away from the Emirates.

Still only 23, the Nigerian international has time to develop his game and become a pivotal figure for Arsenal in the years to come.

Nevertheless, in 149 appearances for the Gunners, he has managed just 15 goals and 27 assists, and for a club looking to break back into the top four and to compete for major honours at the highest level, there is arguably a case to be made that they need to improve and add better quality to the side.

In turn, perhaps cashing in on Iwobi and using those funds to bring in more reinforcements could be a sensible plan, with the Sun adding that while they are expected to reject that opening bid, they could be open to an exit if Everton return with an improved offer.

The transfer deadline is rapidly approaching for English clubs as they won’t be able to sign new players in just over 24 hours, and so if Arsenal have a plan to use such funds from an Iwobi sale, then they will have to move quickly as Everton have left it quite late to make their move.