Inter have reportedly made a £70 million bid to land Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, who is valued at £75m by the club.

According to Calciomercato, the Nerazzurri have offered the Red Devils £70 million in exchange for the Belgian striker in a fresh attempt to prise him to Italy.

This still doesn’t meet the Premier League club’s £75 million valuation of Lukaku though, as claimed by the Sun. This is the same transfer fee for which he joined United from Everton in 2017, as noted by the BBC.

According to Sky Sports, the 26-year old was expected to return to Manchester United’s training camp in Carrington but he has stayed back in Anderlecht, training with his former club.

That has raised further doubts over his future at Old Trafford, with speculation ongoing about whether or not he’ll leave before the deadline.

Lukaku had a disappointing 18/19 season with the Red Devils, scoring just 15 goals in 45 appearances. However, his scoring record with Belgium has remained prolific. In 6 matches following the World Cup, the striker scored 8 goals. Lukaku now has 31 goals in his last 30 internationals.

With Mauro Icardi out of form, Inter Milan are in dire need of a quality centre-forward and Lukaku could be a fine addition to Antonio Conte’s squad.

However, the Nerazzurri will first have to make an offer Manchester United are willing to accept. Having spent £80 million on Harry Maguire as claimed by Sky Sports, the Premier League giants would want to make some money out of the sale of any player, and appear to want to recoup the money that they spent on Lukaku to green light an exit.