Arsenal have reportedly rejected a £30 million bid made by Everton for 23-year old Nigeria international Alex Iwobi.

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners have rejected Everton’s offer for the midfielder but the Toffees will make an improved offer for him before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Iwobi has been with Arsenal since 2004. After spending more than a decade in the club’s youth academy, the Nigerian joined the senior team in 2015 and has gone on to make 149 appearances across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 27 assists.

Last season, the 23-year old made 51 appearances across all competitions, scoring 6 goals and providing 9 assists.

Everton have already made some top signings this summer that include the permanent signing of Andre Gomes, Jonas Lossl, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and most recently, Moise Kean. Marco Silva now appears to want to strengthen the club’s midfield.

The Toffees have already had a bid of £36.7 million rejected for Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure according to Sky Sports. Now, they will try to make an improved offer for Iwobi.

The Nigerian international was one of Arsenal’s regulars last season and the club will certainly try to keep him.