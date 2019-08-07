Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Everton over a loan deal for youngster Fikayo Tomori, but it’s now claimed David Luiz also came up in discussion.

The Blues are set for a fresh start this season with Frank Lampard taking charge and succeeding Maurizio Sarri.

The Chelsea legend has been unable to bring in reinforcements due to the club’s transfer ban, and so he has had to look closely at the options already at his disposal and loanees returning to Stamford Bridge this summer.

With that in mind, it seems unlikely that he will green light any late exits given he still needs quality depth in all departments as Chelsea look to compete on multiple fronts this season, but The Sun report that while Tomori could leave to join Everton on loan, David Luiz is also on their radar.

Given the Brazilian stalwart signed a new contract earlier this summer and with his experience and quality likely to be key for Lampard this season, it seems unlikely that an exit will now materialise.

Nevertheless, Chelsea do have options in that department with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma available, but ultimately without being able to replace Luiz, it will surely be a pursuit that ends in disappointment for Everton.

Marco Silva’s side are certainly pushing to strengthen their squad this summer though as they hope to put pressure on the top six and try to break in to that group this season, but time will tell if they can prise Luiz away from Chelsea or are forced to settle for Tomori on season-long loan deal, or perhaps even switch their focus elsewhere ahead of the deadline on Thursday evening.