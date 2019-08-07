There are some players that you often wonder how good they could’ve been if it wasn’t for a horrific run of injuries. Danny Welbeck is one of those players. Hopefully his latest move will help him rediscover some of his best form.

Earlier The Guardian confirmed that Watford have picked up former Man United and Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck on a free transfer. Notably he hasn’t played since November so he may take a few weeks to get up to full match fitness.

It’s obvious how much of an impact injuries have had on Welbeck’s career and impacted any potential transfers for him. If you simply suggested Watford had signed someone who was 28, had made over 100 appearences for Man United and Arsenal and had scored 16 goals in 42 England appearances on a free transfer it would sound like one of the greatest transfers of all time.

The obvious concern will be if he can stay fit. If he does then it could prove to be one of the signings of the summer. He will provide a versatile member of the Hornet’s squad providing the ability to play wide or through the centre up front.

He could be particularly useful in games where Watford expect to counter attack. Welbeck’s pace and strength can provide an exceptional out-ball to allow them to break from the back or win free kicks to allow the team to get up the pitch.

Hopefully he avoids injuries and shows us all how capable a player he still is.