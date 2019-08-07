Arsenal have confirmed that Carl Jenkinson has left the club in a permanent deal to join Nottingham Forest ahead of the new campaign.

The 27-year-old made 70 appearances for the Gunners in total, as he often found himself as a bit-part figure in the squad while being sent out on loan spells to West Ham United and Birmingham City during his time at the Emirates.

In turn, he struggled to ever really establish himself in the side under Arsene Wenger or Unai Emery, and so it isn’t a huge loss for Arsenal while it could also help them clear space in the squad to bring in defensive reinforcements before the transfer deadline on Thursday.

Time will tell if that happens or not, but for now, the Arsenal fans below have been reacting to the news that Jenkinson has now moved on, as it is a significant moment, albeit there is perhaps an element of some of the comments being tongue in cheek.

As seen in Sky Sports’ tweet below, the defender was the last remaining member of the 2012/13 squad, with Laurent Koscielny confirming his departure to join Bordeaux this week too.

Further, there was also that infamous image with Wenger signing a core group of players to long-term deals, with Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere, Kieran Gibbs, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jenkinson expected to be pivotal in the club’s future success as the homegrown backbone of the squad.

Unfortunately for the Gunners that didn’t go to plan as they have all now moved on, but it will be up to Emery and the current hierarchy to bring in further reinforcements moving forward to ensure that they’re moving in the right direction without them.

