It’s incredible to think that Ryan Sessegnon is only 19, he seems to have been around for a long time. According to reports, he’s expected to make his long awaited move to Spurs before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Sky Sports, The England U21 international is expected to make the move to Spurs tomorrow. The Evening Standard has reported the transfer fee is expected to be around £25m.

Spurs are expected to complete the signing of full-back Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham on #DeadlineDay, Sky Sports News understands — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2019

£25m does seem like a low price for an England U21 international who has already made over 100 league appearances for Fulham, but his contract ends after this season and it seems Fulham may want to cash in.

Sessegnon has the ability and pace to be a brilliant addition for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. He can play anywhere on the left hand side and would be an obvious upgrade on Danny Rose. Interestingly despite this expected transfer, The Sun reported that Rose will stay at Spurs after receiving no serious offers to leave.

Sessegnon had an inconsistent debut season in the Premier League last season, but he was playing for a turgid Fulham side. If he does make the move to Spurs it could allow him to kick on and develop at a higher level.