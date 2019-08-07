Roma are reportedly eager to find a breakthrough for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld and have made a fresh attempt to sign him.

The 30-year-old is in a difficult position as although Spurs appear to be heading in the right direction and are set to compete for trophies moving forward, his current contract expires in 12 months time.

SEE MORE: Manchester United open talks with £50M target’s agent as Red Devils seemingly edge close to snagging transfer

In turn, if an agreement on an extension can’t be found, then Tottenham will surely consider an exit in order to avoid losing the influential centre-half for nothing next summer.

Time will tell if the two parties are even open to discussing a new deal, but according to Calciomercato, there is a larger threat in play for Mauricio Pochettino currently as Roma are still pressing to try and sign the Belgian international.

It’s noted that while Spurs value Alderweireld at around €30m, Roma have yet to move from their €20m offer, although the expectation is that they will increase their bid slightly and hope that the player’s desire to move to the Italian capital could be a key factor in convincing Tottenham to green light a sale.

Talks are said to have started again between the two clubs, and so it remains to be seen if a compromise is found, and whether or not a deal will have to be agreed in the next 24 hours before the transfer deadline for English clubs.

Roma are in no rush as the deadline in Italy isn’t until September 2, but if Pochettino wishes to sign a replacement before approving an exit for Alderweireld, then developments will be needed imminently.

It will be a blow for Tottenham to lose such an influential stalwart though given he has been key in their progress to this point, but with his contract situation rumbling on, it might be the best decision to cash in now while they can before potentially losing him for nothing next summer.