Just when it looked like Arsenal had allowed negotiations with Celtic to drag on too long, it appears a fee has now been agreed for Kieran Tierney.

Sky Sports News have reported that Arsenal have agreed a fee for Kieran Tierney and the player is on his way down to London for a medical. The report confirms that an offer of £25m was rejected earlier in the summer, so it’s likely the deal will see Tierney become the most expensive Scottish player of all time.

The BBC reported last week that Oli McBurnie had moved to Sheffield United for £20m, but Tierney’s fee should be higher than that.

The story has dragged on work weeks as The Daily Mail reported Arsenal considered Tierney to be a main target back in June. As the transfer deadline approached it appeared that Arsenal may not be able to land the Scottish International but it would be a surprise if Tierney didn’t want to move.

The left-back hasn’t been able to feature in any of Celtic’s games this season due to injury so Arsenal fans will be hoping he is able to pass his medical without any concerns. It would likely be a few weeks before he was fit to play if he does sign.

Tierney is fast, energetic and tenacious going forward and solid defensively, so it’s not hard to see him having a similar impact on the side as Andy Robertson has had at Liverpool. He’s proven himself to be a winner at Celtic over the years and should be an excellent signing for Arsenal.