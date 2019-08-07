It’s not uncommon to see a lot of players linked with the big clubs in England. One of those was Milan’s Spanish winger Suso, however he now appears to be coveted by French giants Lyon.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport via The Mirror, Lyon are expected to step-up their interest over the next few days. The Mirror also state the player had been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal and was valued at around €35m by AC Milan.

READ MORE: Chelsea superstar refuses to report for training following Arsenal transfer bid

Lyon are still a huge club but it’s a sign of how Suso’s inconsistency last season has impacted his possible transfer destinations. A couple of seasons ago he was one of Milan’s best players and would probably have been sold for a larger fee back then.

Suso made his senior debut for Liverpool in the 2012-2013 season where he played in 20 games without scoring any goals. A return to Merseyside could have been interesting given how much he has developed since leaving. He would prove to be a very able back up in the wide areas and could play in midfield too.

It’s unlikely a move to Arsenal would fit either party as he wouldn’t be a better option than their current players.

Lyon are looking for a replacement for Nabil Fekir after he moved away this summer and a move to Lyon could be the perfect solution to help the Spaniard find his best form and possibly push for an international recall.