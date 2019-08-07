Liverpool legend Pepe Reina has urged his former club to win the Premier League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men came agonisingly close to lifting the title last season but in the end, Manchester City pipped them to them to it with only a point separating the two.

The Reds had a healthy 7-point lead over City by the end of 2018, but draws against Leicester City, West Ham, Manchester United and Everton saw Pep Guardiola’s side take control.

Reina feels that ending with 97 points and still losing the league is disgraceful. As quoted by the Mirror, the AC Milan goalkeeper said: “To make 97 points and to arrive second is just disgraceful! It’s unbelievable. What else can you do to be champions? Credit to Manchester City also because they won their last 15 or 16 games, which is unbelievable.”

“It’s about time Liverpool won the league. They’ve been working really well in the last four years since Jurgen came to the club. Manchester United will be there, Chelsea will grow, and Arsenal will come back. It’s a competitive league, but I would say it will be a close fight between City and Liverpool.”

Liverpool started the season with a defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield on penalties. However, the Reds were brilliant in the second half and nearly came close to winning the match only for Kyle Walker to make a goal line clearance off Mohamed Salah’s shot.

The Reds start their Premier League campaign on Friday against Norwich City at Anfield. After this, the Champions League winners will challenge Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul.