Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral is the subject of interest from Leicester City, who are looking to bring in Harry Maguire’s replacement.

The Foxes lost a prized asset at the start of the week as England defender Maguire completed a world record £80 million switch to Manchester United – as per BBC Sport.

Rodgers has until 5 pm on Thursday to bring in a new man to fill the 26-year-old’s boots in the heart of the defence, as Leicester look ahead to the new Premier League season.

According to the Daily Mail, Leicester are eyeing a late transfer swoop for Juve’s Demiral, with a possible loan enquiry being considered.

Demiral only joined up with the Italian champions at the start of July, completing an €18 million switch from Sassuolo – as per Calcio Mercato – and it is not yet clear whether or not Juve will allow him to leave on a temporary basis.

The Foxes have been left short on defensive options in the wake of Maguire’s departure and Demiral certainly has the quality to fill a key position in Rodger’s starting XI.

However, the Foxes may be wise to line up a couple of alternative targets just in case Juve are unwilling to negotiate, with time quickly running out before the window slams shut until after Christmas.

Leicester finished ninth in the Premier League last season but started to improve after Rodgers was drafted in to replace Claude Puel back in February.

Three senior-level signings have already arrived at the King Power Stadium this summer in the form of Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans and James Justin, for a combined total of £76 million – as per Transfermarkt.

Adding Demiral to their ranks would complete a strong transfer window for Leicester but they will have to move quickly to complete a deal before the deadline.