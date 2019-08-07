Ligue 1 chief reveals final stance on £40m star’s future amid Man United transfer rumours

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has insisted that Moussa Dembele will remain at the club, despite reported interest from Manchester United.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2018-19 campaign at Lyon, contributing 15 goals and four assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances for the club.

The Frenchman’s performances caught the eye of a number of top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, who have previously lined up a £40 million bid for his services – as per Metro Sport.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils have been heavily linked with Dembele again this week, as Romelu Lukaku continues to push for a move to Serie A.

However, Lyon president Aulas has revealed his final stance on the France international’s future amid persistent rumours of an imminent Old Trafford switch, making it clear that the club will not be selling a prized asset.

When asked about Dembele, Aulas told RMC Sport: “He will be with us this season.

“There will be no other departures.”

The Ligue 1 chief’s latest comments have effectively ended United’s pursuit of the former Celtic forward, with the transfer window set to slam shut at 5 pm on Thursday.

Lyon have already sold Nabil Fekir, Tanguy Ndombele and Ferland Mendy this summer and they are clearly unwilling to accept the potential loss of another key star ahead of the new season.

The Red Devils will have to switch their attention to alternative targets, but there is also still a chance that Lukaku ends up remaining at Old Trafford anyway.

Time is running out for any potential suitors to sign the Belgian, with Inter Milan and Juventus both thought to be vying for his services.

The Express reports that Inter have already failed with a £54 million bid for Lukaku, with United holding out for the £75 million which they initially invested in the player back in 2017.

Dembele could have been a great addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ranks but until Lukaku’s future is decided one way or another, it seems unlikely that any new strikers will be arriving at the Theatre of Dreams.