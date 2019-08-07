Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that barring the top six, even Everton are capable of challenging for the Premier League title this season.

The Toffees finished eighth in the Premier League last season with 54 points, but tried to put pressure on the top six teams. They beat Chelsea at home while drawing away, thrashed Manchester United 4-0 and beat Arsenal. Marco Silva’s side also managed draws against Liverpool and Spurs.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp said that besides Liverpool and Manchester City, the other top six sides and Everton can compete for the Premier League crown this season. The German said: “I’d say there are at least six teams in contention. Everton, for example, have tried to stay very ambitious. They have done a lot and I think there are still maybe a couple of players to come in. They had a good team last year and they have improved, with very interesting signings.

“I don’t know where people get the idea that Arsenal will not challenge, that Chelsea will not challenge with Frank [Lampard] bringing complete excitement to the club. Okay, they cannot really be busy in the transfer window, but after years when all the young boys were on loan, now they finally bring them back and get the benefit of that. It’s like it’s made for a transfer ban. Now [Tammy] Abraham and all these other guys come back and it’s a fantastic team.”

The Toffees have made some really good signings this summer. They brought in midfielder Fabian Delph and of course, young forward Moise Kean. Hence, there is no doubt that Everton will put up a tough fight against the top six teams.

However, Everton aren’t the only team that can challenge the top six as Wolves are also looking good this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side surprised many by finishing seventh in the Premier League last season and now, have a fair chance of reaching the Europa League. They have all of their key players from last season and have signed Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan as well. Hence, Wolves is another team the top six teams must be wary of.